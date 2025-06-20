Simelane and Dixon to continue careers with the Stormers

Simelane has extended his contract, while Dixon's contractual dispute has also been resolved.

Exciting centre prospect Wandisile Simelane has signed a contract extension with the Stormers, while Springbok loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon’s contractual dispute with the Western Province Rugby Union has been resolved.

Simelane, who joined the Cape-based team from the Lions in the early part of last year, will continue to play for the Stormers for the foreseeable future after impressing in the midfield during this last season’s United Rugby Championship campaign.

‘Looking forward to seeing where this team can go’

Director of Rugby at the Stormers, John Dobson, said he was looking forward to seeing Simelane continue to grow and develop in the Cape.

“Wandi has got incredible natural talent which has marked him as a dangerous player from a young age. What we have been particularly impressed with is his willingness to learn and develop his game,” Dobson said.

“He has an incredibly high ceiling and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do and add to our team going forward.”

Simelane said that the decision to extend his contract was an easy one given the unique environment in Cape Town.

“At the Stormers, players are encouraged to express themselves and make the most of their abilities.

“I feel that I have grown as a player since moving here and I’m looking forward to seeing where this team can go,” he said.

Ben-Jason Dixon, centre, will continue to play for the Stormers. Picture: Gallo Images

Dixon matter resolved

Dixon meanwhile will continue to play for the Stormers until the end of the 2027 season following the end of an arbitration process this week.

Dixon sought arbitration to resolve a particular clause in his contract, which runs until June 2027.

The independent process found Dixon’s contract is binding, with no revisions applicable.

Dixon said that with the matter now resolved, he is looking forward to making an impact on the field once again. The loose forward made his Springbok debut last season, but has suffered a few setbacks this year due to injuries.

“I’m really grateful that both sides had the chance to bring everything to the table through arbitration and get clarity going forward. With this behind us, I’m looking forward to getting back to doing what I love … giving my best for the Stormers.”