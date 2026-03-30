Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Ackermann loads Bulls squad with Bok players for Champions Cup last-16 clash

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

30 March 2026

11:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Pretoria-based team take on Glasgow Warriors in Scotland this weekend.

Willie le Roux

Willie le Roux is one of 14 Springboks in the Bulls squad to take on Glasgow this weekend. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Bulls boss Johan Ackermann has made his intentions about challenging for the Champions Cup this season clear by picking a full-strength squad for this weekend’s last-16 encounter against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

In all, Ackermann has picked 14 Springbok players in his tour group of 33 for the match on Saturday at 6.30pm.

The Bulls go into the game on the back of two good wins in the United Rugby Championship, against Cardiff Rugby (40-7) and Munster (34-31), while Glasgow have recently beaten Leinster (38-17) and Benetton (31-10).

Glasgow are top of the URC table with 11 wins from 14 matches, while the Bulls are in eighth place with eight wins from their 14 matches.

The quarter-finals of the Champions Cup are next weekend.

“If we’re in the play-offs in the Champions Cup, we must give it a go. We will give it our best shot, and then we’ll take it from there,” said Ackermann ahead of the trip up north.

“Glasgow are in front of us this week, but we’ll need to be better than we were against Munster if we hope to win.”

Three players who weren’t considered for the tour because of injury are Akker van der Merwe, Nizaam Carr and Wilco Louw.

Marco van Staden, a regular flanker, will continue in his role as back-up hooker.

The Bulls leave for the UK on Monday evening.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tour squad:

Backs: David Kriel, Willie le Roux, Cheswill Jooste, Devon Williams, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sergeal Petersen, Canan Moodie, Katlego Letebele, Harold Vorster, Stedman Gans, Handre Pollard, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, Paul de Wet, Zak Burger
Forwards: Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Mpilo Gumede, Marcell Coetzee, Jeandre Rudolph, Ruan Nortje, Reinhardt Ludwig, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Mornay Smith, Francois Klopper, Khuta Mchunu, Johan Grobbelaar, Marco van Staden, Gerhard Steenekamp, Alulutho Tshakweni, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Economist warns of grim economic fallout amid hefty fuel price hikes
Opinion IOC turns to SRY gene testing to define women athletes
News Ferndale residents accuse city officials of turning blind eye to ‘slumification’ [PICS]
Opinion Outsourcing the opposition: Steenhuisen under fire as crisis deepens
South Africa Bush calling: Manager’s journey from scout to SANParks leader

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News