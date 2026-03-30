Ackermann loads Bulls squad with Bok players for Champions Cup last-16 clash

The Pretoria-based team take on Glasgow Warriors in Scotland this weekend.

Bulls boss Johan Ackermann has made his intentions about challenging for the Champions Cup this season clear by picking a full-strength squad for this weekend’s last-16 encounter against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

In all, Ackermann has picked 14 Springbok players in his tour group of 33 for the match on Saturday at 6.30pm.

The Bulls go into the game on the back of two good wins in the United Rugby Championship, against Cardiff Rugby (40-7) and Munster (34-31), while Glasgow have recently beaten Leinster (38-17) and Benetton (31-10).

Glasgow are top of the URC table with 11 wins from 14 matches, while the Bulls are in eighth place with eight wins from their 14 matches.

The quarter-finals of the Champions Cup are next weekend.

“If we’re in the play-offs in the Champions Cup, we must give it a go. We will give it our best shot, and then we’ll take it from there,” said Ackermann ahead of the trip up north.

“Glasgow are in front of us this week, but we’ll need to be better than we were against Munster if we hope to win.”

Three players who weren’t considered for the tour because of injury are Akker van der Merwe, Nizaam Carr and Wilco Louw.

Marco van Staden, a regular flanker, will continue in his role as back-up hooker.

The Bulls leave for the UK on Monday evening.

Tour squad:

Backs: David Kriel, Willie le Roux, Cheswill Jooste, Devon Williams, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sergeal Petersen, Canan Moodie, Katlego Letebele, Harold Vorster, Stedman Gans, Handre Pollard, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, Paul de Wet, Zak Burger

Forwards: Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Mpilo Gumede, Marcell Coetzee, Jeandre Rudolph, Ruan Nortje, Reinhardt Ludwig, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Mornay Smith, Francois Klopper, Khuta Mchunu, Johan Grobbelaar, Marco van Staden, Gerhard Steenekamp, Alulutho Tshakweni, Jan-Hendrik Wessels