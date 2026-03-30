Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Ackermann: Imperfect Bulls tick box against Munster, now on to Glasgow

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

30 March 2026

07:18 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said his team ticked the 'biggest box' against Munster, and would now give it their all in the Champions Cup.

Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse

Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse runs with the ball from his own try line in the match against Munster. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said his team did what they needed to in securing a bonus-point win against Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, and now their attention turns to the Champions Cup last 16.

The Bulls scraped through to beat Munster 34-31, despite the Irish side fighting back three times after the Bulls went two scores ahead (21-12, 28-19 and 34-26), and almost secured a famous victory at Loftus.

In the end, the Bulls held onto the ball in the final minutes and won four tries to five. Flyhalf Handré Pollard’s perfect goal-kicking (6/6) proved the difference as his opposite, Jack Crowley, missed twice.

The result saw the Bulls put five more points on the log and remain eighth. Munster deserved their two bonus points in defeat but dropped one place to seventh.

Bulls underperformed as a team

“We left a lot of points left out there,” Ackermann said. “There were two or three big moments where we could have scored, and we didn’t.

“We had a lot of turnovers that we could have turned into really good tries or at least good field position, and we don’t utilise that.”

The Bulls coach praised Pollard’s kicking and the team’s confidence in him taking two long-range penalty kicks when they could have gone for lineouts.

Also, Embrose Papier’s two tries and a turnover, along with Cheswill Jooste’s individual try, showed the players’ quality.

“Every team has special players who can do something out of nothing. Embrose showed it today, when he gets space, he’s dangerous, and the same with Cheswill.

“But as a team, we create opportunities and then we don’t finish them.”

RELATED ARTICLES

The Bulls coach spoke of miscommunication in the aerial contest, which saw the team failing to secure easy kicks.

“It’s more the fact that we give soft penalties away. Then they kick it down, and you have to defend it, and then you knock it on when you do get the turnover.”

Still, he said earning five points against the URC’s 2022/23 winners, who have reached the playoffs every other year, was the “biggest box we can tick”.

Bulls have ‘nothing to lose’ in Champions Cup last 16

Ackermann said the Bulls would have a light training session on Monday before flying to Scotland the same day, ahead of their Champions Cup last-16 match against Glasgow Warriors.

“We need to be better than today, because they will punish you if we make the same defensive errors,” the coach said, adding that Glasgow probably have the best attacking side in the competition.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. We’re going to go there, go hard and give ourselves an opportunity. If we go further, that’s great, and then we take it from there.”

Should the Bulls win at Scotstoun on Saturday, they will play in a quarter-final the following week.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team johan ackermann Munster Rugby Team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Outsourcing the opposition: Steenhuisen under fire as crisis deepens
South Africa Bush calling: Manager’s journey from scout to SANParks leader
Opinion Violence without a face: Brutality knows no race
News McKenzie dismisses Jermaine Prim allegations as ‘categorically false’
News BMA announces Easter border changes: What travellers need to know

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News