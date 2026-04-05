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Ackermann rues discipline but proud of Bulls’ effort in Glasgow defeat

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

5 April 2026

02:08 pm

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The Bulls coach said they could have been more clinical in the first half, and maintained discipline, but he was proud of the character his side showed.

Bulls Glasgow

Bulls wing/centre Canan Moodie gathers a difficult kick in his side’s Champions Cup last-16 match against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

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Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said his side were hurting after their Champions Cup last-16 defeat to the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Saturday night, but he was proud of the fight they showed against strong opponents in tough conditions.

Especially as it came on the back of illnesses during the week, where there was doubt about centre Harold Vorster and flyhalf Handré Pollard playing as late as the day of the match.

Ackermann said he did not wish to use excuses. However, he added that his team also had to play into a fierce wind in the second half, on an artificial pitch where the ball did not bounce consistently.

‘The players had to dig in deep’

“It’s easy to criticise from far but it was tough conditions,” the Bulls coach said.

“We saw that when we almost scored and we lost the ball, then they kicked it and it rolled almost 70m. The players had to dig in deep to stay in the fight in that second half.”

He said one or two bounces would have made a difference in the second half, like when replacement scrumhalf Zak Burger tried a similar kick, and the ball bounced kindly for Glasgow.

However, Ackermann said the Bulls did not make the most of their dominance in the first period, only going 14-12 ahead at the break thanks to a Johan Grobbelaar try and three Pollard penalties.

Bulls coach rues discipline against Glasgow

“Our discipline was a big thing that gave them possession and territory. Credit to Glasgow, they used that and scored.

“We obviously stayed in the fight by scoring well. Then some clinical times where we didn’t finish or made mistakes.”

He said the Bulls’ biggest issue was their poor discipline. “But there was a lot of character and fight. That’s the ultimate we can ask from our players.”

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Ackermann added that as much as it hurt to get kicked out of a competition after preparing well and playing hard, they now had to turn attention to the United Rugby Championship. There, the Bulls lie eighth on the table with four matches to go until the playoffs.

Their next URC game is away against the Dragons on Friday, 17 April.

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