Glasgow v Bulls: A huge game for Hanekom, Jooste

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said he selected recently injured Cameron Hanekom in the starting XV to match Glasgow's speed.

The stakes could barely be higher for Bulls star Cameron Hanekom’s return to the starting XV, as his side take on old rivals Glasgow Warriors in a Champions Cup knockout match.

The teams clash at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm), where the Bulls were the last side to beat Glasgow at home in April last year.

Since then, Glasgow have won 11 consecutive home matches, leading the United Rugby Championship table and remaining unbeaten in the Champions Cup.

Hanekom to match Glasgow’s speed

Last year’s URC Next-Gen Player of the Season has looked good off the bench against Cardiff and Munster, but his long time out of the game should not be overlooked.

Hanekom spent nine months battling a hamstring injury, once or twice setting his rehab back due to his eagerness to train.

The eighthman played against Glasgow in their 2023/24 URC final at Loftus, where the Bulls lost 21-16. They were favourites after beating the Scottish side 40-34 at the same venue a month earlier, where Hanekom scored a try.

But the one-Test Springbok missed the Bulls’ last clash with Glasgow, in October. There, the Bulls led, and looked good, until a controversial referee’s decision swung momentum to the hosts, and Glasgow won 21-12.

Coach Johan Ackermann expressed the frustration the team felt at that result, but in the build-up to their return to Scotstoun, said he did not believe in revenge matches.

“But saying that, when you have had a good victory at a place it does stick in your mind,” he said.

“The players who were there will take confidence that it can be done.”

Ackermann said he felt confident Hanekom would be ready. If not, there was cover on the bench in loose forwards Marco van Staden and Jeandré Rudolph.

“We have really blooded [Hanekom] in since his return from injury. First of all, getting enough volume in him and then he played the two games.

“We know Glasgow is a fast team, with fast players. They have a pack that can move, and an exceptional backline with a lot of skill. Cameron is renowned for his speed and movement. We want to see if he can get in from the start, and get stuck into the game.”

Cheswill Jooste also given the nod

The coach also backed 19-year-old Cheswill Jooste to play just his seventh match for the Bulls, and fifth start, in the knockout.

Jooste scored a great individual try during their win over Munster last week.

Coming off the bench in the second half, he scored with his first touch, running through the defence to score under the posts untouched.

While Ackermann would not divulge the tactical reasoning behind the decision to move Jooste into the starting XV, it is clear that it would be to match Glasgow’s pace and hope for some individual brilliance.