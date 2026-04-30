Former All Blacks coach says New Zealand shouldn’t copy Rassie’s Bok model

And, regarding the Greatest Rivalry Tour, Steve Hansen said there was plenty excitement around the four Test matches.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reckons the rugby world has become obsessed with trying to replicate Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok tactics.

Instead, Hansen warns that blindly copying the back-to-back world champions’ formula isn’t a surefire success strategy.

South Africa and New Zealand will lock horns in a blockbuster four-Test Greatest Rivalry series later this year, and speaking on the DSPN podcast, Hansen emphasised that every nation needs to find its own identity.

“What Rassie Erasmus has done, it seems like everyone in world rugby is looking at that and saying: ‘That’s the model,'” the 2015 World Cup winner said.

Find a model that fits

“Everyone thinks they have to react the same way, behave the same way, select the same way and treat their players the same way.”

Hansen acknowledges there are lessons to be learned from Erasmus and the Boks’ success, but questions whether the Kiwis could ever fully adopt the same approach.

“You can take elements of it,” he explained. “But I’m not convinced New Zealand can follow that exact same model or that it’s right for our country.”

Hansen, too, insists the Boks aren’t invincible: “Of course they can be beaten. Everyone can be beaten.

“If you get comfortable, you’ll get beaten and if you make mistakes in your preparation, you’ll get beaten.”

On the return of a full-scale All Blacks tour to the Republic, the 66-year-old added: “South Africa is steeped in history and traditionally our strongest foe.

“They’re a wonderful side at the moment and it creates a lot of excitement and challenges for New Zealand.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.