Reinach ‘will be ready’ for Bok opener

"The medical staff are very positive that he will recover in time. If he does everything correctly, Cobus will be ready for the England Test."

Stormers scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is expected to be fit for the Springboks’ first Test of 2026 against England in July.

There have been fears that Reinach could spend up to three months on the sidelines after damaging his knee in the Stormers’ recent win over the Glasgow Warriors.

But according to Rapport, the two-time World Cup winner will avoid surgery despite a severe medial ligament injury.

“Cobus is not having surgery,” a source told the Sunday news outlet.

“Although he has a grade-three tear to the medial ligament, his doctor said the knee is more stable than initially thought.

“The medical staff are very positive that he will recover in time. If he does everything correctly, Cobus will be ready for the England Test.”

Reinach is reportedly undergoing intensive rehabilitation, including hyperbaric oxygen treatment and red-light therapy, as he races to be fit for the start of the international season.

His potential return would come as a significant boost for Rassie Erasmus, who already has fierce competition at scrumhalf.

The Boks are expected to begin their first camp of the year in early June in preparation for the inaugural Nations Championship, before taking on the Barbarians later that month.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







