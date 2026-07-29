All Blacks invite fans to welcome event in Cape Town

The New Zealand national rugby team will be touring South Africa over the next few weeks.

The All Blacks have invited their South African supporters to a welcome event at Cape Town Stadium ahead of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour.

The free event will take place on Friday from 1pm to 3.30pm.

“Alongside plenty of music and family friendly fun, the All Blacks will be sharing their thoughts ahead of the series,” the All Blacks posted on social media.

“Bring your family, friends and teammates to be part of an event you’ll never forget.”

The invitation is expected to attract hundreds of the All Blacks’ supporters in Cape Town, where the team has long enjoyed a unique following.

🗣️ 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐖𝐍 All Blacks supporters



Please join us this Friday, 1pm – 3:30pm, at DHL Stadium for a 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 welcome event, ahead of our Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour.



Alongside plenty of music and family friendly fun, the All Blacks will be sharing their thoughts ahead… pic.twitter.com/Y5TzHhacz8 July 29, 2026

History

Many rugby fans from Cape Town’s coloured communities began backing the All Blacks during apartheid, when rugby and politics were deeply intertwined. Segregation at Newlands Stadium and the Springboks’ association with the apartheid state led many to support the opposition as a form of protest.

For many families, that allegiance has since been passed down through generations, with All Blacks supporters also cheering on New Zealand Super Rugby teams – most notably the Crusaders – against the Stormers at Newlands.

While some fans have switched their allegiance to the Springboks in recent years, many remain fiercely loyal to the All Blacks.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.