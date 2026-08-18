Grant Williams has family bragging rights at stake against All Blacks

The Springbok scrumhalf also said he wasn't focusing too much on the potential return of Cam Roigard.

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams will have some extra motivation when South Africa play the first of four Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tests against the All Blacks on Saturday, with many in his community and even his immediate family supporting New Zealand.

Both squads will announce their teams for the match on Thursday, and Williams said that, if selected, he would be out to secure bragging rights at Ellis Park (kick-off 5.10pm).

That is because some “close members” of his family – he refrained from naming them – support the New Zealanders.

Williams’ household divided

Support for the All Blacks blossomed in South Africa during apartheid, when coloured people were segregated in the worst stands at some stadiums, often behind the poles, and started supporting the opposition.

The support eventually moved from political to generational, and many in the Western Cape, including Williams’ hometown of Paarl, still support the All Blacks.

As do some in Durban, where Williams has played for the Sharks throughout his senior career before moving to Japan next season.

Williams said, however, that this had not made things awkward at home, but rather more fun.

“If I get selected, it will be an honour to represent my country. [But] it goes deeper than that. You have family members who are All Blacks supporters, close members,” Williams said.

“It will give me bragging rights if we can get one up on them in the family.”

He said he would place himself in a “bubble” to isolate himself from the All Blacks support around him.

“So I won’t get to hear all of the things. My only job is – if selected in Cape Town or wherever – my job is to make sure that the team go forward, that I understand what the team need. That will be my week, if selected.”

Not focusing on Roigard’s potential return

The Springbok scrumhalf said he also wasn’t focusing on the potential return of playmaker Cam Roigard for the All Blacks.

“It is always good for me to put the team first. I won’t be focused on my opposition.

“Obviously I’ll study him. But if I get the opportunity, then my job is to make sure the team goes forward. I think if Cobus [Reinach], Krappie [Morné van den Berg] or Herschel [Jantjies] get the opportunity, they will do the same.”

Williams backed the All Blacks to come out “guns blazing” after their last match against the Springboks – where South Africa beat New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington in last year’s Rugby Championship, inflicting their heaviest defeat in rugby.