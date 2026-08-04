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All Blacks suffer Bell blow as hooker ruled out of SA tour

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

4 August 2026

09:56 am

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A replacement has been called up for the eight-match tour.

George Bell

George Bell of the Crusaders and All Blacks has returned home with an injury. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

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New Zealand hooker George Bell has returned home from South Africa after suffering a calf strain while training in Cape Town, the All Blacks announced on Tuesday.

Bell is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks, ruling him out of the All Blacks tour of South Africa, which ends on September 12.

“We are all gutted for George, to be ruled out of the tour so early,” head coach Dave Rennie said.

“He’s had a frustrating past few months with injury so it’s a real blow for him to have injured his calf again.

“We look forward to seeing him return (for his club) and put himself in a position to push for All Blacks selection later in the year.”

Taranaki and Blues hooker Bradley Slater, 27, has been called up to replace Bell, and is expected to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday.

New Zealand launch an eight-match tour, which includes four Tests, on Friday against the Stormers in Cape Town.

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New Zealand national rugby union team (ALL Blacks) Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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