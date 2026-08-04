Krappie ‘upskilled’ during injury lay-off, eager to take on Argentina

Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg took an optimistic approach while injured for almost three months.

A nearly three-month injury lay-off gave scrumhalf Morné van den Berg time to work on himself physically and mentally, and he is now raring to go when the Springboks take on Argentina in a one-off Test match in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The No 9 injured his bicep while playing for the Lions during their final league phase United Rugby Championship match against Munster in May.

That meant he missed their first-ever, and only, play-off in the competition – their quarter-final against Leinster.

While it was initially believed the 28-year-old would be out of action for four to six months, he recovered much faster than expected.

Van den Berg is now among a group of Springboks expected to return from injury against Argentina on Saturday. Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu should also feature in Tuesday’s team announcement.

‘Massive privilege’

It was an exciting turn of events for Van den Berg, who played four of his six Tests in a breakthrough season last year, scoring tries in every one of them.

“It’s a massive privilege to be back. Last week’s game was a good introduction,” he said on Monday, apparently referring to a training match within the Springbok camp.

He said he was motivated to return to fitness quickly as the international season loomed, though he has already missed the first three Nations Championship matches, and a non-Test against the Barbarians, all won by the Springboks.

“I’m really blessed. There are incredible people on my side who helped me so much. I am really feeling good again.”

Van den Berg happy for Springbok teammates

He said instead of feeling sorry for himself while out of action, or being bothered how scrumhalves such as Embrose Papier and Herschel Jantjies were being introduced back into the Springbok environment while he, Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach were racing to get fit, he took a positive approach.

“It’s so far completely out of your control. Players put their hand up throughout the year, and you are happy for them. They put in the effort and got rewarded.

“But in my case, I can only face what is in front of me. I trust the plan that the Lord has for me and that’s the scenario I saw.

“I was in a different phase than they were, the boys getting chances. So I had an opportunity to upskill and get fitter, do work on my mentality, to get stronger.”

He said he aimed to make the best out of his challenging situation.

“Then to come back and compete with them. It’s incredible. I like to think that we make each other better.

“At the end of the day, you serve the Springboks. So whatever it takes to make the Springboks better, when you get into the system, you do it.”