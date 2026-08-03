‘We hope they find their feet’: Boks excited for Siya, Etzebeth and Co’s return

'For them just to get into it, express themselves, press as hard as they can for as long as they can - that is important for us.'

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said veteran Springboks returning from injury had acquitted themselves well in training and, while they are expected to give their all, they will be managed carefully during Saturday’s one-off Test against Argentina.

Regular captain Siya Kolisi, most-capped Springbok Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Morné van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are all expected to make a return in Buenos Aires.

Most of these players have been injured for a few months, with Etzebeth and De Jager each only playing one match for their franchises in 2026.

But Davids said Monday they would also be expected to “press as hard as they can for as long as they can” as the South African rugby team pursue their goals on a four-match winning streak this season, and having won the last three encounters against Argentina.

Argentina no warm-up

“We are proud of our records and the way we get an opportunity to take our standards from game to game,” Davids said.

“Argentina… are very passionate and gutsy, especially when playing in Argentina.

“If you are coming to Argentina seeing it as a start or warm-up [to the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand], I think that’s a big mistake.”

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi was forced to select 10 uncapped players in a 34-man squad to face the Springboks due to European club commitments.

Davids said the young Los Pumas side would be out to prove a point. But the returning Springboks would also want to make an impact.

“From a set-piece perspective, we all know they are experienced guys. They mean a lot,” he said of De Jager and Etzebeth around the lineout.

“We hope that they find their feet quite well. We had a very good build-up in this game in our camp week.

“Now it’s a fantastic opportunity for them to play, which is important as we build towards the rest of the season.”

Veteran Springboks won’t be overworked

The assistant coach said the Springboks had taken into account how some have not played in a while.

“We will take our lead in terms of the intensity and how the game is played,” Davids explained.

“We have specific plans in terms of how we want to manage them throughout the next couple of games. For them just to get into it, express themselves, press as hard as they can for as long as they can – that is important for us.”

He said these players are ready to play. But a full matchday 23 ensures a result. So no individuals would be overworked.