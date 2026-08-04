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Referees confirmed for Boks, All Blacks Tests

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

4 August 2026

11:43 am

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World Rugby reveal the men who'll handle the Tests in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry.

Angus Gardner

Referee Angus Gardner will be involved in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

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The referees for the highly-anticipated Test series between the Springboks and All Blacks in South Africa later this month and in early September have been announced.

The 2019 and 2023 world champions take on the 2011 and 2015 World Cup winners, New Zealand, in four Tests in the coming weeks – at Ellis Park, Cape Town Stadium, and FNB Stadium, with the fourth Test taking place in Baltimore, USA.

The touring All Blacks also face all four of the South African United Rugby Championship teams, starting with the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend. They then face the Sharks in Durban, the Bulls in Pretoria and the Lions in Joburg.

World Rugby on Tuesday revealed the referees who’ll take charge of the four Tests between the Boks and All Blacks.

Matthew Carley of England will handle the first Test at Ellis Park on 22 August, while Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will take charge of the second Test in Cape Town on 29 August.

Angus Gardner of Australia will referee the third Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at the FNB Stadium on 5 September, while Karl Dickson of England will then take charge of the fourth Test at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA, on 12 September.

The four men will also officiate the other four matches on the All Blacks’ tour of South Africa against the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions.

Dickson is believed to be in line to handle this Friday’s game against the Stormers.

Read more on these topics

New Zealand national rugby union team (ALL Blacks) Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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