Referees confirmed for Boks, All Blacks Tests

World Rugby reveal the men who'll handle the Tests in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry.

The referees for the highly-anticipated Test series between the Springboks and All Blacks in South Africa later this month and in early September have been announced.

The 2019 and 2023 world champions take on the 2011 and 2015 World Cup winners, New Zealand, in four Tests in the coming weeks – at Ellis Park, Cape Town Stadium, and FNB Stadium, with the fourth Test taking place in Baltimore, USA.

The touring All Blacks also face all four of the South African United Rugby Championship teams, starting with the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend. They then face the Sharks in Durban, the Bulls in Pretoria and the Lions in Joburg.

World Rugby on Tuesday revealed the referees who’ll take charge of the four Tests between the Boks and All Blacks.

Matthew Carley of England will handle the first Test at Ellis Park on 22 August, while Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will take charge of the second Test in Cape Town on 29 August.

Angus Gardner of Australia will referee the third Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at the FNB Stadium on 5 September, while Karl Dickson of England will then take charge of the fourth Test at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA, on 12 September.

The four men will also officiate the other four matches on the All Blacks’ tour of South Africa against the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions.

Dickson is believed to be in line to handle this Friday’s game against the Stormers.