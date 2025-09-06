All Blacks v Springboks at Eden Park — LIVE

Whoever wins at Eden Park on Saturday will be in a strong position to push for the Rugby Championship title this season.

The All Blacks host the Springboks in a third round Rugby Championship match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05am, hoping to preserve a 50-match unbeaten run at the ground.

The Boks have not won at Eden Park since 1937.

Both teams go into the match on the back of one win and one defeat — the All Blacks having already faced Argentina away and the Springboks having hosted Australia in South Africa.

Jesse Kriel will captain the Boks on Saturday and Scott Barrett the All Blacks.

TEAMS

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (capt), Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Kyle Preston, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker

All Blacks v Springboks — LIVE SCORING

Live updates of the match will appear below. For the latest posts please refresh.