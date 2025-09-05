It’s a massive privilege to lead Boks, but Siya is our captain — Jesse Kriel

Jesse Kriel is leading the Springboks against the All Blacks, despite regular captain Siya Kolisi also being in the starting team.

While honoured to lead the Springboks when they take to the field against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (kick-off 9:05am SA time), captain Jesse Kriel insists he is only standing in for Siya Kolisi.

Before this year Kriel had never captained the Boks, but he will now do so for the fourth time, after leading them against the invitational Barbarians, Italy and the Wallabies earlier this season, all in the absence of regular skipper Kolisi.

Although Kolisi is in the starting line-up for the clash, he slotted in late after an injury to Jean-Luc du Preez, and coach Rassie Erasmus revealed on Thursday that it was the captain’s idea to keep Kriel on as the skipper for this weekend’s match.

Speaks volumes

“I think, first of all, it just speaks volumes of the kind of leader Siya is. We all know that Siya is our captain and that he is the captain of this team,” said Kriel at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It’s all of us that kind of help and lead when we need to. I’ve got that role this weekend and it’s something I take massive pride in, leading this team and doing my part.

“But, as I’ve said many times, there are so many leaders throughout this squad, and not just the 23 guys playing. I’m talking about the entire wider group, (including) the coaches. There are leaders in each and every area.

“So, it’s a massive privilege. I wouldn’t have thought it would be happening (captaining the Boks four times), but the most important thing is that I do my job and what is expected of me as a player. The rest takes care of itself. I’m extremely proud, extremely privileged, and it’s a massive honour.”

It is a huge match in the context of the Rugby Championship, as all four teams are in with a chance of winning the title, while extra spice is added to it with it being played at Eden Park, where the All Blacks haven’t been beaten since 1994, and with their captain Ardie Savea playing his 100th match.

Winning momentum

The Boks will have a bit of momentum coming into the game, after a win over the Wallabies in their last outing, while the All Blacks lost to Argentina in their last match, but Kriel says that doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

“The All Blacks are always a tough team to play against, regardless of whether they won or lost on the weekend. They’re quality players of the highest class and the rivalry between the Springboks and New Zealand is, in my opinion, something that’s unmatched,” explained Kriel.

“I don’t think the loss (against Los Pumas) will make any difference, they’ll be just as motivated as they would have been if they had won. It’s going to be a great game.

Speaking about Savea, Kriel added: “What stands out about him is the big moments. He has massive moments in games wherever he plays. I’ve played against him in Japan, in Super Rugby and in Test matches, and you always see him putting up his hand and making big moments in Test matches.

“He works hard and he’s a big figure for them who leads by his actions. It’s a massive occasion and a big milestone for him. It’s an awesome achievement.”