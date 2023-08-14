All eyes on Kolisi as Boks shift into new gear

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks will shift into a new gear this week as they prepare for their second World Cup warm-up match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

And the biggest question is: Will captain Siya Kolisi be included in the Bok team to play this weekend, and if so, will he start or play off the bench?

Kolisi has apparently trained hard, and well, and expressed no concerns about the knee injury that kept him sidelined during the Rugby Championship and first warm-up game against Argentina last weekend.

World Cup squad selection

How the knee holds up in a match, over at least 40 minutes, is another matter, but only time will tell — perhaps this weekend in Cardiff.

But, by being included in the 33-man World Cup squad, and as captain, Kolisi and the management team must feel the player is good to go, as they say.

And this was confirmed by coach Jacques Nienaber last week when he said only players who were fit and able to play against Wales were considered for the final World Cup squad named last Tuesday. It is the reason why Handre Pollard and Lukhanyo Am didn’t make the squad, as it is expected they will only be ready to play in two to four weeks’ time.

Nienaber is expected to announce his matchday 23 for the Wales game on Tuesday and it will be interesting to see where Kolisi fits in.

First-choice team?

Also, what team will be picked for the match, after Nienaber previously said he wanted to use the final two warm-up games to get the first-choice team as much game-time together as possible ahead of the World Cup opener against Scotland on September 9.

Some of the other key selections could be at lock, where one of RG Snyman and Marvin Orie will partner Eben Etzebeth, flyhalf — will Manie Libbok get more game-time or will Damian Willemse get a chance to once again familiarise himself at 10? — and what will be the makeup of the centre combination with Am out, and who’ll be the first-choice wings?

Also, recently back in the mix after injury and time out because of personal matters, Ox Nche and Jaden Hendrikse will be keen to get some game-time too.

It’s a big week for Kolisi, who’ll be desperate to show he’s fit and fine, and the Boks, who’ll also want to put in a statement performance against Wales to show they’re getting closer to hitting peak form with the World Cup now weeks away. ends