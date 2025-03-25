Another blow for Bulls as key Bok is ruled out of action

The Pretoria-based team are also without Springbok forwards Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw.

Willie le Roux of the Bulls in action against Leinster last weekend. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls have just seen the return to action of key forward Marcell Coetzee and they’ve announced the news that important backline player Willie le Roux has undergone minor surgery and will be sidelined for a few weeks.

On top of this, the Bulls are also still without two other key forwards in Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw, who are both important players and leaders in the team.

Flyhalf Johan Goosen is also still out of action, while it is not known if and when wing Kurt-Lee Arendse will return from his sabbatical in Japan.

The Bulls and Le Roux, who has recently worn the Bulls No 10 jersey in the absence of Goosen, announced on Monday that the veteran fullback had undergone a minor repair to an injury in his neck and shoulder.

The good news is Le Roux is expected to be out of action for only a few weeks.

The Bulls are currently third on the United Rugby Championship points table following their dramatic last-gasp win against Leinster at the weekend. They face Italian side Zebre this weekend.

The 35-year-old Le Roux is also in line to feature for the Springboks this season as he looks to earn a further two Test caps to get him to the 100 Tests mark. With Italy and Georgia visiting South African shores in late June and July there’s every chance Le Roux will feature in those Tests.