Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Another blow for Bulls as key Bok is ruled out of action

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

25 Mar 2025

07:55 am

The Pretoria-based team are also without Springbok forwards Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw.

Willie le Roux

Willie le Roux of the Bulls in action against Leinster last weekend. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls have just seen the return to action of key forward Marcell Coetzee and they’ve announced the news that important backline player Willie le Roux has undergone minor surgery and will be sidelined for a few weeks.

On top of this, the Bulls are also still without two other key forwards in Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw, who are both important players and leaders in the team.

Flyhalf Johan Goosen is also still out of action, while it is not known if and when wing Kurt-Lee Arendse will return from his sabbatical in Japan.

The Bulls and Le Roux, who has recently worn the Bulls No 10 jersey in the absence of Goosen, announced on Monday that the veteran fullback had undergone a minor repair to an injury in his neck and shoulder.

The good news is Le Roux is expected to be out of action for only a few weeks.

The Bulls are currently third on the United Rugby Championship points table following their dramatic last-gasp win against Leinster at the weekend. They face Italian side Zebre this weekend.

The 35-year-old Le Roux is also in line to feature for the Springboks this season as he looks to earn a further two Test caps to get him to the 100 Tests mark. With Italy and Georgia visiting South African shores in late June and July there’s every chance Le Roux will feature in those Tests.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team Willie le Roux

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Kwinana ‘collapsed and cannot breathe properly in the cells’, argued her lawyer
News Taxpayers to fund bail for minor offences to ease prison overcrowding
News Confirmed! Early payment for ALL Sassa grants in April
South Africa Minister defends racial classification on government form, explains why it exists
News Musk, Roland and Renaldo up in arms about Malema’s latest ‘Kill the Boer’ song and dance [VIDEO]

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp