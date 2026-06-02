Ackers ‘very pleased’ with Bulls form and spoilt for choice ahead of URC semi

The Bulls travel to Scotland on Tuesday with most of their side intact and in peak form.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann was impressed with how regular and backup players shone during their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final win over Munster, while most of his first-choice players will be available for the semifinal against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

The Bulls travel to Scotland on Tuesday after thrashing Munster six tries to two (score 45-14) at Loftus Versfield over the weekend, booking their fourth consecutive URC semifinal spot.

The three-time finalists will face Glasgow, who beat the Bulls in the 2024 final at Loftus after losing to the Pretoria side at the same venue in the regular season.

The Bulls, meanwhile, lost to Glasgow twice at Scotstoun Stadium this season: 21-12 in the URC in October and 25-21 in the Champions Cup last-16 in April.

They will, however, play at Murrayfield this time, in Edinburgh, which Ackermann felt would set up an interesting rematch on Saturday.

The Bulls are on a seven-game winning streak in the URC.

Klopper steps up

“I am very pleased with how we performed (against Munster). In our overall performance, lineouts, scrums and the way we defended. The challenge is to do it week after week,” the Bulls coach said.

He added that Francois Klopper, who replaced Springbok prop Wilco Louw – who was sidelined with bronchitis – played a role in securing scrum dominance. Overall, the Bulls won three scrum turnovers and about as many scrum penalties on their own put-in.

Meanwhile, many of the Bulls’ regulars, including Embrose Papier, who earned Man of the Match for the second time against Munster this year, showed their experience with big performances.

“The positive is even though they came back, we could score just before half-time, play some good rugby and make sure that we kept them at bay so they could not get that fire going.”

Only Sergeal Petersen copped a serious injury (shoulder). Otherwise, all the players who beat Munster will be available for the Glasgow clash, with Cheswill Jooste also expected to return from injury.

Bulls need to improve for Glasgow

Ackermann said the Bulls found a balance between running from their own half and kicking, but they would need to eliminate some errors against Glasgow.

“Glasgow is so clinical. There were some silly offloads and some great ones tonight. We have to cut out those silly ones.

“Then Glasgow defend very well. So our patience with the ball will have to improve. But it’s two quality sides so the margins will be so small.”