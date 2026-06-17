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Barbarians unveil team: Three South Africans in star-studded line-up

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Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

17 June 2026

12:16 pm

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The team features a mix of experience and rising talent - 19 internationals from 12 countries.

Barbarians team announcement

Stormers prop Oli Kebble will play from the bench when the Barbarians take on the Springboks. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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Three South Africans will line up in a group featuring a mix of international experience and exciting talent when the Barbarians play against the Springboks in a non-Test in Gqeberha on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Stormers prop Oli Kebble was the last South African to be named in the invitational side, after South African-born Scottish international Duhan van der Merwe and former Springbok Warrick Gelant were named earlier.

Albornoz, Nankivell in backline

TJ Perenara, an 89-capped All Black, will lead the star-studded side featuring 19 internationals from 11 nations.

Having represented the famous invitational club against Fiji in 2013, Perenara partners with Toulon and Argentina ace Tomas Albornoz in the halfback pairing.

Munster’s Alex Nankivell partners France international Virimi Vakatawa in midfield.

Scotland and British & Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe reunites with former schoolmate Warrick Gelant, who faces his countrymen, while Wallabies wing Andrew Kellaway completes the back three.

There is plenty of size, power and experience in the pack with Gloucester’s Argentinian Mayco Vivas, Dragons RFC and Wales hooker Elliot Dee and Edinburgh and Scotland tight-head D’Arcy Rae forming the front-row.

Western Force and Los Pumas lock Franco Molina partners Bayonne’s Alex Moon in a towering second-row.

Harlequins and Argentina stalwart Guido Petti and Panasonic Wild Knights’ Lachlan Boshier are named on the flanks with Samoa sensation Miracle Fai’ilagi pulling on the number eight jersey.

Barbarians to showcase their ability

Barbarian head coach Scott Robertson said, “We are all really excited for Saturday afternoon. To play against the world champions in South Africa is an awesome opportunity.

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“We have embraced the Barbarians spirit and tradition this week, coming together as a group and enjoying each other’s company in Cape Town.

“It’s a team packed with talent, guys who have come from all over the world and have a great chance to showcase their ability in Port Elizabeth.

“We want to express ourselves and do the famous black and white jersey proud.”

There is a strong South American flavour to the replacements bench with Los Pumas Lionel Oviedo and Pedro Delgado named alongside Uruguay’s Santiago Arata.

Barbarians: Warrick Gelant, Andrew Kellaway, Virimi Vakatawa, Alex Nankivell, Duhan van der Merwe, Tomás Albornoz, TJ Perenara (capt), Miracle Fai’ilagi, Lachlan Boshier, Guido Petti, Alex Moon, Franco Molina, Mayko Vivas, Elliot Dee, D’Arcy Rae. Bench: Leonel Oviedo, Oli Kebble, Pedro Delgado, Izack Rodda, Liam McConnell, Santiago Arata, Harry Plummer, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

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Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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