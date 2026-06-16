Bok coaches eager to assess uncapped players on their ‘big day’ v BaaBaas

Head coach Rassie Erasmus says five uncapped players will have a golden opportunity when they play against the Barbarians.

Five uncapped players will be under the microscope when they make their Springbok debuts against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday, with coaches set to assess their prospects with an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The unofficial Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will follow the SA ‘A’ clash with Zimbabwe at the same venue, as Springbok coaches use both matches to test their depth amid widespread injuries and the unavailability of the entire Bulls squad, in the build-up to the Nations Championship opener against England on 4 July and the rest of the Test season.

Kolbe and Moyo to kick at goal

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick named their respective Springbok and SA ‘A’ teams on Tuesday.

A surprise decision was the placement of Lions fullback Quan Horn at flyhalf in the Springbok squad, with wing Cheslin Kolbe entrusted to kick at goal until SA U20 star Vusi Moyo comes on from the bench.

“We want to see if Quan Horn can play 10 or 15,” Erasmus said. “Hopefully, that will help in the future with 6-2 splits because we know he can play wing and 15.”

“All of the coaches see something special in him when it comes to 10.

“Then Vusi on the bench, I must say he is one of the guys who really caught the eye in these two weeks. A calm guy, physical, he kicks without effort. We think the two of them can do the job for us.”

Stick added that Kolbe had been kicking for his team, Tokyo Sungoliath, racking up 26 penalties and 45 conversions this season.

“He’s always a back-up for us so I think we are safe there,” Stick said.

Youngsters to grasp their Springbok opportunity

Besides Moyo, Erasmus said SA U20 captain Riley Norton, Stormers players JJ Kotze and Paul de Villiers and Bordeaux-Begles prop Carlu Sadie would hopefully grasp their first Springbok opportunity.

“A guy like Riley has really put up his hand, a guy like Paul de Villiers, he did the best in the fitness test… that’s a hard thing, and he played last weekend.”

Erasmus said Sadie had shown a positive attitude in training and boasted something not many others could: a Champions Cup trophy.

“He’s not old. He came through junior structures and at one stage he had a really bad injury… he is desperate to wear the jersey.”

These players would not be capped, but Erasmus said it would still be a “big day” for them as they represented the country for the first time at senior level.