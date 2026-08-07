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Matera to lead Pumas against Boks, Carreras at flyhalf

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

7 August 2026

09:57 am

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There are a few regulars missing, but it's still a strong Pumas side.

Santiago Carreras

Santiago Carreras of Bath will play flyhalf for the Pumas against the Springboks on Saturday. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

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Veteran flank Pablo Matera will captain Argentina against the Springboks in Buenos Aires on Saturday, with Santiago Carreras starting at flyhalf.

Carreras replaces Tomás Albornoz after starting at fullback against England last time out. Albornoz is serving a four-match ban for confronting referee Angus Gardner after the match.

There are four uncapped players in the match 23: tighthead prop Francisco Moreno, who starts, while Western Force prop Leonel Oviedo and loose forwards Juan Penoucos and Juan Martín Scelzo are all on the bench.

The Pumas are missing experienced regular captain and hooker Julian Montoya, No 8 Joaquin Oviedo, scrumhalf Gonzalo Garcia, centre Justo Piccardo and winger Bautista Delguy because of European club commitments.

The match kicks off at 9pm Saturday (SA time).

ARGENTINA – 15 Gerónimo Prisciantelli, 14 Rodrigo Isgró, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Faustino Sánchez Valarolo, 11 Ignacio Mendy, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Simón Benítez Cruz, 8 Joaquín Moro, 7 Benjamin Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Moreno, 2 Ignacio Ruiz, 1 Boris Wenger.
Bench: 16 Leonel Oviedo, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Tomás Rapetti, 19 Ephraim Elijah, 20 Juan Penoucos, 21 Juan Martín Scelzo, 22 Agustín Moyano, 23 Matías Moroni.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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argentina rugby team Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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