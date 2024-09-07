Nothing better than the people of South Africa getting behind us – Siya Kolisi

The result puts the Boks on the verge of winning the Rugby Championship, which they could seal in their next game against Argentina.

The Springboks celebrate lifting the Freedom Cup after beating the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was once again effusive in his praise for their supporters after a `sold-out crowd of almost 60000 people roared them to an 18-12 victory over the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

The result puts the Boks on the verge of winning the Rugby Championship, while they also regained the Freedom Cup (for beating the All Blacks multiple times in the competition) for the first time since 2009.

Kolisi also praised the resolve of his team as they picked up their seventh win in eight games this season and continue to back up big performances in each match.

“Honestly I am going to sound like a broken record but we can’t ask for anything better than the way the people of South Africa have been getting behind us. It was like that at Ellis Park and now here in Cape Town where my career started,” said Kolisi.

“We want to give credit to the All Blacks, we knew they were going to come at us hard. We went through a similar period (of growth) and I have no doubt they will turn it around. But it is a huge honour for us to play against them and thanks to coach Razor (Scott Robertson) and his team.

“(This season) it was all about backing up the performances we have been putting in. In the past we would win a big game and then lose one. The Freedom Cup is something we have never touched as a team. So it is going to be special with us celebrating 30 years of freedom this year.”

Barnstorming performance

Bok centre Damian de Allende put in a barnstorming performance in midfield, on attack and defence, and was deservedly handed the man-of-the-match award for his action packed showing, with him admitting that it was a proper battle to get the result.

“I am a bit lost for words at the moment. It hasn’t really sunk in that we have won. But it’s nice to see that cup and know that we are going to hold it in our hands tonight,” said De Allende.

“In the first half we lacked execution. I thought we had great opportunities in the 22m, but their flankers managed to steal a lot of ball in the first half. At the break we spoke about our urgency at the breakdown and we did kind of sort it out, but they still managed to steal a few more.

“In the end it was nice to get that one over the line. It was tough to go in at halftime because we felt we had the upper hand but we were still behind on the scoreboard. So it was an incredible victory and we are going to celebrate nicely tonight.”

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, and captain Scott Barrett, were both disappointed with the result but proud of their teams fight in the match.

“I think we had opportunities there and against a quality side like the Springboks if you don’t take them they will punish you,” admitted Barrett.

Robertson added: “I am really proud, it was an amazing effort. We had a few chances to win that. It’s tough, that’s Test footie, that is what South Africa has done well for a number of years, so I really want to congratulate them.”