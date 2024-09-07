Kolisi expecting a great occasion against the All Blacks

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is expecting the second Test between the Boks and All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium to be a great occasion on Saturday. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is expecting an incredible atmosphere when they battle it out against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Boks are preparing for an interesting reception from the fans as the fabled Cape Crusaders are expected to turn out in their numbers to back the All Blacks in the match, which could make for some amazing scenes with the Bok faithful also eager to support their team with as much gusto.

The last time the Boks played in Cape Town was two years ago when Eben Etzebeth turned out for his 100th international match against Wales, and it was a spine tingling occasion in front of a full house of passionate supporters who were enjoying the return of full stadiums after Covid.

All Blacks in Cape Town

A similar occasion is on the cards this weekend, as it is the first time the All Blacks have played in Cape Town since 2017, and the first time playing at the Cape Town Stadium, with that previous game having taken place at Newlands.

Despite a good number of South Africans set to support the New Zealanders, Kolisi said they understand why that is and that it is their job to try and turn them back into Bok supporters.

“I am expecting a great occasion, and we obviously want as many South African fans out there supporting us. But we also respect everybody that is coming to watch the game,” explained Kolisi.

“We have seen people fly in from New Zealand (for the match) and I think coach Rassie (Erasmus) explained it best in an interview. We have to respect everybody.

There are reasons for everything (SA nationals supporting the All Blacks) and it is nice when that is explained to us and why it is like that. We just want to go out there and play as best we can because people are paying to come and watch us.

“Hopefully some people can turn and support us again after the game,” Kolisi continued with a smile. “But we have no bad feelings about who they support and we understand that. But when we play someone else they must support us,” he added with a chuckle.

Fractured nose

Kolisi was also asked how he was feeling as he carries a fractured nose into the match, with him deciding to get it sorted out only after the game, and if he would wear any protection on his face.

“I am good. It’s just a fracture. Nothing I can say or do about it. I trained the whole week, which is all I needed to do, because the doctor said it was all about how much pain I can take,” said Kolisi.

“It can get worse but it’s going to be fixed anyway. So it is as good as it can be. I won’t be wearing protection, they already know what’s wrong so there is no point in protecting it.”

Kolisi also responded to a quip from coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday saying if it got worse he could end up looking like Kwagga Smith. “No comment,” he said with a laugh.