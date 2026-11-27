The SA side have taken a slightly different approach to the new season from previous campaigns.

The Blitzboks are back in action on Saturday when the new Sevens season gets underway in Dubai, with the South Africans keen to make a strong start after winning everything last season.

Philip Snyman’s team won the series trophy and world championship last time out, so there’s some pressure on them to repeat that showing.

But the coach is confident the pre-season work put in will pay off.

“We had a different approach to our pre-season this year and we got most of our contact conditioning in through playing matches,” Snyman said as the team finished their tournament preparations on Friday.

“I think that worked well and now we just need to bring everything together. With the last three tournaments of the season also the qualifiers for the Olympic Games in 2028, you want to be at your very best then.

“For that to happen, we needed to tweak things now. For me some of those are to blood new players earlier, rather than later. You want to be sure all the senior guys in the squad are fresh and ready for the last three, so I think this is the perfect opportunity to bring in new players. I’m really looking forward to see what they can do this weekend.”

Snyman has included two uncapped players in the squad, in Van Reenen Kruger and JC Mars, and he gave both a nod of approval for the way they integrated into a senior group of players.

“You will always be nervous before the start of a new season but once that first kick-off happens and once that first tackle has been made then you’ll get into it,” said Snyman.

“New players also bring a lot of energy and that always helps. Our system and senior players also allow me to bring in one of two new players. That is only possible if everybody is pulling their weight. We have this attitude of competitive excellence and energy inside the squad and that makes it possible for new players to add value.”

While there was a different approach in conditioning, the goal for each tournament remains the same as last year – at least reaching the semi-finals.

“Winning is very important obviously and is part of the goals we have for the season,” said Snyman.

“Another is our strategy for each match. We take it one game at a time. First off is one of the best on the circuit in Argentina. We will need to be our utmost best for that. We know they are a quality side, they’ve been number one for quite some time, but I think the guys are ready for the challenge. We approach each game as a knock-out, so the guys will be switched on and ready.”

Blitzboks’ Pool A fixtures on Saturday (SA times)

9.52am: Argentina

12.55pm: Australia

5.38pm: USA