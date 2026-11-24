The Blitzboks are targeting a winning start to their season, after sweeping two titles over a stunning last campaign.

The all-conquering Bliztboks will be looking to get their Sevens series title defence off to the best possible start at the first event of the new season at the Dubai Sevens this weekend.

Last season the Blitzboks swept all before them, as they claimed the Sevens Series and Sevens World Championship titles over a brilliant campaign that also saw star player Tristan Leyds crowned World Rugby Sevens Player of the Season.

They now have their sights firmly trained on the new season, with the opening event in Dubai followed quickly by the second event in Cape Town next weekend, and the Blitzboks will be keen to start off with a couple of wins.

Ryan Oosthuizen has arrived for a ninth tournament in the Arabian desert and said there is no reason why they cannot deliver a successful result again. The Blitzbok stalwart has enjoyed six trophy lifts in Dubai already, and said he is ready for more.

Happy hunting ground

“We have played well in Dubai over the years and the results proved that, so to call it a happy hunting ground is fair,” said Oosthuizen.

“That does not bring any guarantees though as this is a new season with new challenges, and the eight-team format demands your absolute best in every match you play.”

According to the durable forward, who has scored 290 points (58 tries) in 65 tournaments, the heat in Dubai has been an advantage for the Blitzboks and could be again.

“It is always very hot here, something that we are used to by now, as we prepare in Stellenbosch, where the temperatures have been in the 30s,” explained Oosthuizen.

“Some of the other teams coming here are not used to the heat and that catches up with them. While the heat does works in our favour, the reality is that you still need to be at your best. You must make your tackles and execute your role in the team to be successful and that is what we are all looking to do.

“We have a motto of ‘competitive excellence’ in the team, where we push each other as hard as we can during training session and that helps in matches. We work really hard in those sessions, and no team selection is a given.

“You have to earn your place. With the amount of talent and youngsters coming through our ranks, it is tough.”

Competitive series

Oosthuizen said the two pools of four teams, with the Blitzboks up against Argentina, Australia and USA for two semifinal spots, also adds to the intensity and competitiveness of the series.

“At least six of the eight teams can win any tournament on a given weekend, so it is really competitive,” said Oosthuizen.

“Every match is like a final, so you cannot afford mistakes. For us, being defending series champions might put a target on our backs, but we don’t mind. We were down and out a couple of seasons back and I don’t want to experience that feeling ever again.

“Like the Springboks, we have been on top for the last two seasons, but it does not guarantee anything. We play for the badge, for the honour of representing your country and for the system. It is never about yourself, you always put the system first. If we stick to that, we will be a tough to beat.”