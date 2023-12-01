Blitzboks have closed book on 2022/23 season … ready for fresh start

The team will be led by Selvyn Davids and also includes Rosko Specman.

After a disappointing last season the South African Blitzboks return to action on Saturday in the new season of the revamped World Rugby Sevens Series with the opener in Dubai.

With head coach Sandile Ngcobo unavailable, assistant coach Philip Snyman will take charge of the team, where the Blitzboks are in Pool A with Samoa, Canada and New Zealand.

“It is important to learn from past mistakes, but I would like to think that we closed that chapter and book,” said Snyman, referring to last season’s poor showing.

“This is a fresh start and one Sandile and me are very excited about. We have a good squad assembled with a lot of proven players, but also a nice addition of youth and new faces. So, although the team is in a bit of a transitional phase early in the season, it is an exciting one and I can’t wait to see us play this weekend.”

Improved defence

Snyman said the belief in their defensive structure and the ability of the playmakers will pose problems for their opponents this weekend: “We know that if we keep to our structures on defence and make our tackles, teams are not going to score easy points against us, while on attack, we have some very good players with ball in hand.”

The Blitzbok assistant coach said there is no real benefit in looking too far ahead and the top eight qualifying spots at the end of the series.

“Our focus will be the here and now and that very first game against Samoa – we need to lay down a marker that will not only set the tone for the weekend, but our ambitions for the series,” said Snyman.

“We believe that if we consistently reach semi-finals during the series, we will be where we want to be at the end of it, so to start well is important. And that starts with the opener against Samoa, who have won four of the last five times we played.”

Experience

Among those proven gamebreakers at the tournament, Selvyn Davids stands tall. The new Springboks Sevens captain said the fact that they arrived in Dubai with a full complement of experienced players will boost their chances.

“It has been quite a while since we had almost 95% of our squad fit and keen to play,” said Davids.

“That is a massive boost to our confidence and ability, because we know what we are capable of. Add a very good pre-season and some solid sessions here in Dubai and I can honestly say that we are as ready as we can be.”

Davids also does not want to dwell on last season’s performances, but said it does motivate them.

“We stuffed it up, so we need to fix it again and that can be done, I am convinced of it,” the Blitzbok playmaker said.

“We have a very strong pool to contend with, but the reality of the series is that, with only 12 teams, there will be no easy ones. So, you need to show up and deliver from the start, there can be no hiccups.”

Davids would like to see a strong start against Samoa: “They are very physical and play very well as a team. But we prepared accordingly, and I know that if we play our own game well and execute, we will be on the right side of the results we are looking for.”

Blitzboks’ Pool A fixtures (SA times):

8.50am: Samoa

12.58pm: Canada

6.44pm: New Zealand

Springbok Sevens squad for Dubai:

Forwards: Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Katlego Letebele, Masande Mtshali

Backs: Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids (capt), Dewald Human, Justin Geduld, Shilton van Wyk, Rosko Specman, Quewin Nortje