Blitzboks double up in Dubai

The Blitzboks' Dubai title defence has got off to a flying start with two wins from as many games.

Blitzboks

The Blitzboks scored five tries to beat Canada 35-14 in their second game. Picture: X/Blitzboks

The Blitzboks pressed on with their Dubai title defence by crushing Canada for a second win at the Sevens Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, they beat Samoa 22-14

The South Africans scored five tries to beat Canada 35-14.

Shilton van Wyk’s intercept try opened the scoring, before Johan Grobbelaar and Selvyn Davids dotted down for a 21-0 lead at half time.

Canada scored first in the second half as Kal Sager crashed over, but the Blitzboks turned up the heat with rookie Quewin Nortje displaying searing pace to cross the line twice.

The Canadians had the last say as Lockie Kratz scored a consolation try to wrap up a convincing Blitzbok victory.

The Blitzboks are next in action against New Zealand at 6:34pm.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

