Blitzboks coach: Vancouver final one of the best performances he’s seen

The SA Sevens coach described his team as very clinical in their final against Spain, but said they have it all to do in their last tournament.

Blitzboks head coach Philip Snyman praised his team after their Sevens tournament win in Vancouver over the weekend, their third title out of five this season.

South Africa had to work hard to beat Australia in their semi-final late on Sunday evening (SA time), but a first-half blitzkrieg by the Blitzboks set them on track for a 38-12 victory over Spain in the final.

The Blitzboks and Fiji – who lost to Spain in the other semi-final – are both on 86 log points with one tournament left in the regular season, to be played in New York next weekend.

The Fijians still top the log though, as they have a +201 points’ differential, compared to the Blitzboks’ +199, and they are the only two teams that can claim the overall series in the USA.

‘Very clinical’

“We really improved game by game and in the final, the guys were very clinical and delivered one of the best performances I have seen by the Springbok Sevens in a long time,” Snyman said.

“Our search for consistency is very important in our vision to become the best sevens system in the world and that starts at home. We aim to bring consistency into our training sessions as well, because that will flow over to tournaments and I am happy to see that happened here in Vancouver.

“We are not perfect yet, but that is okay. I told the players they should not be scared to make mistakes, as long as it is aggressive mistakes and this weekend, I cannot fault the effort or performance the players put on the field.”

The Blitzbok coach said back-to-back tournament victories was another bonus. “We laid out some aims at the start of the season. We wanted to play in every semi-final and then improve on that by consistently making finals and winning them.

“Going back-to-back this weekend, with six changes to the squad that won in Perth, shows that we are getting there. The depth in the squad is very pleasing.”

Blitzboks target series win

Snyman said the players would enjoy the win but they still “have it all to do” in New York.

He said their ability on defence to create more turnovers proved vital in Vancouver and they will try even harder to get that success rate up more.

“Now it is a matter of recovery, getting back to zero again and start focussing on next weekend. It was a massive two days for us, but we will start all over again for the next one.”