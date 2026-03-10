Rugby

Uncapped 20-year-old Nell replaces Grobbelaar in Blitzbok squad

Jayden Nell should make his Blitzbok debut in New York, just as his A-side teammate Grant de Jager did in Vancouver last week.

Jayden Nell

Jayden Nell is set to make his Blitzboks debut. Picture: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images

Jayden Nell will join the Blitzbok squad in the United States on Tuesday for the sixth and final Sevens tournament of the regular 2025/26 season in New York this weekend.

The utility forward replaces Christie Grobbelaar, who picked up a knee injury in Vancouver last weekend, and was ruled out for selection.

The uncapped Nell, who represented the Springbok Sevens A side in the Rugby Africa Cup in Mauritius last year, is in line for a potential Blitzbok debut, just like his fellow A-side teammate Grant de Jager did in Vancouver.

The 20-year-old Nell, who attended Durbanville High School, also played for the SA A team in 2024. He will join Nabo Sokoyi, Luan Giliomee, Renaldo Young and De Jager as new caps in the ongoing series.

Blitzboks rally over the season

The Blitzboks have been drawn with New Zealand France, and Australia in Pool A, with Fiji, Argentina, Great Britain, and Spain in Pool B for the US tournament.

The Blitzboks had close calls against both New Zealand and Australia in Vancouver (where they earned their second successive tournament victory) but have built up a lot of momentum. According to Tristan Leyds, everyone is pulling in the same direction.

Leyds, who was named Player of the Final in Vancouver, said the return of some senior players added to the side’s composure.

“We were lacking something at times during the season and those lapses cost us, especially in Singapore, when we basically played against ourselves,” said Leyds.

“The senior guys helped eradicate those. We started slowly, but we continued improving and that final was just a game where everything came together for us.”

Winning the Player of the Final medal was the first time Leyds had earned such an accolade, and the playmaker was pleased with the recognition.

“”I was doing my job, but it remains pleasing to win that,” he said.

“It was my first one and I will remember it for a long time. It all came together nicely in the end and to be part of making it happen was rewarding.”

Blitzboks pool schedule in New York

Saturday 14 March (SA times)

5.06pm: New Zealand

8.02pm: France

10.58pm: Australia

