Blitzboks down New Zealand, qualify for Hong Kong Sevens final

The South Africans scored four tries to get the better of the men from New Zealand.

The South African Blitzboks beat New Zealand 26-14 in a fairly one-sided semi-final to qualify for the final of the World Championship Hong Kong Sevens event on Sunday.

The Blitzboks dominated all areas of the game against the Kiwis and controlled the action for much of the match. They were especially good at the breakdowns and in defence, but their handling and support play were just as impressive.

Tristan Leyds scored early to give the South Africans the edge and he was followed to the tryline by Sebastiaan Jobb before half-time to give the Blitzboks a 14-0 lead.

After the break, Shilton van Wyk crossed and then Ryan Oosthuizen for a comfortable 26-0 lead.

New Zealand scored two tries late on as consolation, to make the scoreline more respectable at 26-14.

South Africa, who won the regular season series title a few weeks ago, are hunting a first ever Hong Kong title.

The Blitzboks will face either Spain or Argentina in the final later Sunday (1.14pm). Philip Snyman’s team lost to Spain in pool play but easily beat Argentina.