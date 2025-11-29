Blitzboks make winning start at Dubai Sevens

The SA team scored three tries in a close game.

The Blitzboks got their Dubai Sevens tournament off to a winning start on Saturday, with a tight 15-12 win against France.

This is the first event of the new World Sevens Series.

The SA Sevens team led 10-7 at the break after a breakaway try by Ryan Oosthuizen.

Then just before the break Donovan Don scored after a good cross-field kick and in the second half Christie Grobbelaar scored the match-winner.

The Blitzboks played well with their defence especially good, while their passing was at times also top-notch.

They will hope to be better kicking at goal in their next matches, which are expected to be as close as the one against France. They missed every conversion attempt in their opening match.

Under the new format, with just eight teams playing, in two pools of four each, every match is crucial. The Blitzboks next face Fiji (2.16pm) and then Argentina (6.34pm).

The knockout games are on Sunday.

This story will be updated with later results.