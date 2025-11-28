Blitzboks eye winning start in Dubai: ‘We are ready’

The South African Sevens team, the Blitzboks, are back in action in the world series this weekend, with the season opener in Dubai.

Springbok Sevens coach Philip Snyman is confident his team will deliver in the first event of the new season of the World Rugby Sevens Series, in Dubai, this weekend.

The Blitzboks face France, Fiji and Argentina in Pool A play on Saturday in what is arguably the toughest of the two pools.

“I am very happy with our preparations,” said Snyman ahead of the start of the tournament where the Blitzboks have done well before.

“Our pre-season went well and in our training session with Great Britain here at Dubai College in the week, things also went very well. So, we are ready.

“Our confidence is good, but this format is a different beast and unlike any other we have seen before for a season opener. The harsh reality is that you have to be on top of your game for every encounter, such is the quality of our opposition.”

While confident, Snyman said the team were aware of the threats posed by their pool opponents: “France are the Olympic champions and won the Championship the year before us, Fiji are probably the most recognised Sevens country in the world and then there is Argentina, who won the series over the last couple of years. We could not have asked for a tougher start.”

The Springbok Sevens travelled to Dubai with the most experienced squad in the tournament and are the only squad not featuring an uncapped player, but the Fijians are leading in try-scoring stats and the most combined points scored, and France boast Olympic gold medal winners.

Snyman previously spoke about his bigger plan for the season, blooding new players during the series and although he is not looking past the opening day in Dubai, admitted that next weekend’s tournament at home in Cape Town is also on the radar.

“We know if we hit the ground running in Dubai and do well, we have all the momentum going to Cape Town next weekend to play in the tournament we all strive for. That said, France await,” he said.

Pools:

A: South Africa, France, Argentina, Fiji

B: Spain, New Zealand, Great Britain, Australia

Blitzbok schedule on Saturday:

11.32am: France

2.16pm: Fiji

6.34pm: Argentina

Springbok Sevens squad for Dubai: Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser (capt), Zain Davids, Ricardo Duarttee, Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Shilton van Wyk, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Donavan Don, David Brits, Zander Reynders, Tristan Leyds