Blitzboks fail to register a point in opening defeat in LA

The Blitzboks next face Argentina and Spain in their final Pool A match.

The Blitzboks lost their opening match of LA Sevens without registering a point. Picture: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images.

The Blitzboks failed to register a point in an opening defeat against Ireland in the Los Angeles Sevens on Saturday.

Trailing 17-0 at half time, South Africa stopped the Irish from adding to their tally in the second period but closed out the match unable to cross the whitewash themselves at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The South Africans conceded a converted score to Connor O’Sullivan from the opening kickoff, and the Irish extended their lead before the break with a brace of tries from Zac Ward.

SA threatened to hit back after the restart with a sharp counter-attack from skipper Selvyn Davids but a lack of possession and dogged defence from the men in green denied Sandile Ncgobo’s charges a crack at the tryline.

The Blitzboks next face Argentina at 8:36pm in their final game of the day, before taking on Spain on Sunday morning (12:54am) in their final Pool A match.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.