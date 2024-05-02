Blitzboks coach upbeat about chances in Singapore

The SA Sevens team have not had a great season and this weekend face Spain, Samoa and France in pool play.

Despite a poor season that has resulted in the team being in 11th place in the standings, Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman is targeting a top four finish for his team at this weekend’s World Sevens Series tournament in Singapore.

Snyman will be in charge of the team for just the third time, having taken over the head coaching role during the series from Sandile Ngcobo, and he says there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic going into the tournament where the SA team will face Spain, Samoa and France in group play on Friday and Saturday.

‘Add to skill set’

“We have a couple of experienced campaigners back in Siviwe Soyizwapi, Dylan Sage and Rosko Specman, while the inclusion of Tiaan Pretorius and Tristan Leyds will add some exciting game breaking abilities,” said Snyman.

“But what excites me the most is the starting line-up that was retained from Hong Kong, where we topped the pool and made the quarter-finals.

“I am confident that the new players coming in, vastly experienced and skilful as they are, will add to the skill set we already have in the core group. I don’t think our goal to top the pool and then make it into at least the top four is unrealistic.”

Olympic Games

Looking ahead to their group opponents, Snyman said all of them would be tough to beat, including Spain, but that there was also one eye on the Series Grand Finale in Madrid at the end of the month and the crucial Olympic qualifier in Monaco in June.

“We want to use this opportunity in Singapore to get much needed momentum and confidence to go into the next two big tournaments for us, the Grand Finale in Madrid at the end of the month and then the Olympic repechage in Monaco in June,” said Snyman.

“If we can get going here in Singapore, as I believe we can, we will go to Madrid and Monaco with some form and Paris 2024 can become a realistic goal.”

The Blitzboks, because of their position on the World Sevens Series log and the fact they lost out in an Olympic qualifier some time back, have their backs to the wall to make it to Paris later this year. Only a win in Monaco will be enough to see the SA Sevens team compete at the Olympics.

Pretorius is also confident of a good showing in Singapore.

“We are really geared up for this one as we all understand the importance of getting some momentum for the remainder of the season,” said Pretorius.

“In my case, I also have a point to proof. I last played in Cape Town, but got injured and that was a bit of a downer. But I am back now, fit and ready and keen to contribute to the team goals for the weekend.”

Blitzboks pool schedule (SA times, all matches on SuperSport):

Friday 3 May

7.58am: Spain

1.10pm: Samoa

Saturday 4 May

8.24am: France