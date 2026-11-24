The American soul star is heading to Johannesburg for his first South African live performance this Saturday.

Grammy Award-winning singer Leon Bridges is bringing his distinctive blend of soul, R&B and vintage-inspired sounds to Johannesburg. This will be his highly anticipated South African debut.

The international musician will perform at Marks Park in Emmarentia on Saturday, 28 November 2026. The show is part of his Happiness Anytime Tour.

South African performers BCUC and Wandile Mbambeni will also join the line-up.

Bridges has built an international following with his soulful vocals and heartfelt songwriting. His music is influenced by classic soul and rhythm and blues.

His Johannesburg appearance also brings together different generations and sounds. The local acts will add their own musical identities to an evening centred on live performance.

For fans who have followed his career from his breakthrough years, the concert represents an opportunity to hear some of his best-known songs in person. At the same time, it introduces new listeners to his catalogue.

Leon in Joburg

He makes his live South African debut at Marks Park this Saturday, bringing his distinctive blend of soul, R&B and vintage-inspired sounds to Johannesburg for his first South African live performance.

The Texas-born singer will take to the stage as part of his Happiness Anytime Tour.

The Johannesburg show forms part of a two-date visit. Bridges is scheduled to perform at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden in Cape Town on Monday, 30 November.

From dishwasher to Grammy winner

Bridges’ route to international recognition began in Fort Worth, Texas, where he worked as a dishwasher. He also performed at open-mic nights. His music drew on the soul, gospel, and R&B sounds he admired, particularly the warmth and arrangements of 1960s soul.

A turning point came when he met Austin Jenkins and Joshua Block, members of the band White Denim, at an open-mic performance. They helped record songs that were later shared online which attracted industry attention.

His debut album, Coming Home, arrived in 2015 and introduced listeners to his retro-inspired sound. The record reached number six on the Billboard 200. It also earned a Grammy nomination for best R&B album at the 2016 awards. Its songs included Coming Home, Better Man and Smooth Sailin’.

Bridges went on to release Good Thing in 2018. He won the Grammy for best rraditional R&B performance in 2019 for Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand. Gold-Diggers Sound followed in 2021, earning further Grammy nominations. His 2024 album Leon showcased his continued musical evolution. His best-known songs include River and Beyond.

A new chapter in South Africa

The Johannesburg concert arrives as Bridges promotes his fifth studio album, Happiness Anytime, released on 25 September 2026. The 12-track project was produced by J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of British group Jungle. This production brings a groove-led direction to his soulful sound.

The album adds a chapter to a catalogue that moves between intimate ballads and upbeat R&B. Fans can expect a set that draws on his established favourites while introducing music from the latest release.

The Johannesburg event is from 2 pm to 9 pm at Marks Park, 46 Orange Road, Emmarentia. Tickets start at R795, excluding booking fees, through official ticketing outlets.