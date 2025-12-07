Blitzboks hold off France to reach final

The defending champions led 17-5 late in the first half before France stormed back to make it 17-17 early in the second.

The defending champions led 17-5 late in the first half before France stormed back to make it 17-17 early in the second. But Ryan Oosthuizen’s late try secured the win for South Africa, who will meet either Argentina or Fiji in the decider at 4:43pm.

The Blitzboks – who beat Fiji, New Zealand and Fiji on Saturday – struck straight from the kick-off through Shilton van Wyk. Tristan Leyds then dived over in the same corner after taking a quick tap.

France hit back through Jordan Sepho before Van Wyk sprinted away from the restart to give the hosts a 12-point lead.

But again the French responded well, with two tries from Josselin Bouhier either side of half-time levelling things up.

As the clock ticked down, Sonwabo Sokoyi was tackled into touch just before the tryline after collecting Selvyn Davids’ cross-kick, but a turnover inside the French 22 soon after resulted in a match-winning try to Oosthuizen.