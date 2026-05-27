Blitzboks go back to zero in Spain, says serial winner Gino Cupido

Despite their impressive recent success the Blitzboks will be starting from scratch this weekend, according to young rising talent Gino Cupido.

It’s fair to say success tends to follow Springbok Sevens outside back Gino Cupido, and where top-class rugby has been played on the global stage in 2025 and 2026, he has left a footprint.

Looking at tournaments and competitions won, the 20-year-old from Sir Lowry’s Pass Village near Somerset West has already secured some pretty impressive medals in global competitions.

They include the World Junior Championship with the Junior Springboks (in Italy in 2025) and the HSBC SVNS Series, where the South Africans claimed tournament wins in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver and New York in the 2025/26 season.

It was clear when he scored with his first touch of the ball on debut – last season in Hong Kong – that a special career was unfolding, and it was no surprise that the Blitzboks won both the North American tournaments Cupido played in the 2026 series.

Now, in only his fourth outing for the Blitzboks, Cupido is ready to again help his team push for glory.

“It is great to be back, especially as I was cleared (from injury) a bit earlier than originally planned, and to be part of the World Championship is great,” said Cupido from Valladolid, as the national team geared up for the second stop in the SVNS World Championship in the Spanish city this weekend.

“I did not play in that one-off tournament last year, and I missed out last month in Hong Kong, but now I am so grateful to be part of the squad for the final two events.”

Delayed flight

The Blitzboks were delayed in Amsterdam because of a flat airplane tyre and a rough landing, but Cupido saw that as part of the journey.

“The three-hour trip from Madrid was also long, but it all was worth it, as we are the privileged ones to be here. I know how some of the squad back home would swap places any day, so we count our blessings being on tour and part of such an amazing group,” said Cupido.

It made the rehabilitation process worth it, Cupido reflected: “Yes, the timing of my injuries this year was not great, as I also missed the win in Cape Town and the special one in Hong Kong, but one thing about this squad, our wins are literally for everyone involved, whether we are part of the squad or back home.

“Rehab can be lonely but knowing that you are building your body to come back to this team makes it worth the while.”

Blitzboks Pool A fixtures (SA times)

Friday 29 May

v Great Britain – 12:34pm

v Kenya – 5:08pm

Saturday 20 May

v Australia – 1:23pm