Blitzbok star Sebastiaan Jobb eager to lift more trophies

The winger said he is also not taking selection for granted ahead of thw final two legs of the World Championship.

Blitzbok wing Sebastiaan Jobb said the SA Sevens team are eager to lift more trophies when they take part in the final two legs of the World Championship Series in Spain and France.

The Blitzboks are preparing hard for the tournaments in Valladolid, 29-31 May, and Bordeaux 5-7 June.

Jobb said he had made a promise to be part of the next trophy lift when he saw the joy of the Cape Town crowd in December.

He shared that joy in Perth, Vancouver and New York as the SA Sevens side won the world series.

He also scored tries and made crucial turnovers in the finals of the World Championship first leg in Hong Kong, which the Blitzboks also won. It was their first victory in Hong Kong.

Jobb wants more

Four in a row after sitting out for so long is not enough and he wants more, Jobb said with a broad smile as the Blitzboks finished another gruelling session at their Stellenbosch base.

“I was sitting in the Cape Town crowd and as happy I was for the guys, so determined was I to make sure sure I am on the field when we play again,” said Jobb, who turns 27 on Wednesday.

“I did well in pre-season, but was not selected for the Dubai and Cape Town legs, which hurt to be honest. But I looked at myself, rather than blaming others and decided to work even harder.”

Already strong in his faith, Jobb made some lifestyle changes as well: “I was running and training with my wife and brother-in-law at Kuilsriver Rugby Club every day during our December break, just trying to fine tune my game even further and changed some of my eating and social habits.”

Blitzboks flyer doesn’t take selection for granted

“The players are really working hard for each other, our training sessions are intense and full of detail, and I am happy to be part of that,” said Jobb.

“Playing wing in sevens does not mean you can just stand on the outside and waiting for someone to pass you the ball, you have to have an all-round game on attack and defence.”

Snyman will only announce his travelling squad to Spain and France later in the week, so Jobb is not taking anything for granted in a season that delivered so much already.

“Of course I want to be in the squad as we are not yet done for the season. We have done well, but we can still do better and that is why we are working hard in training. It is a great environment and to be part of this is what I hoped for.”

The Blitzboks will depart for Spain on Sunday.