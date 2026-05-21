Snyman names squad for Valladolid and Bordeaux as Blitzboks target World Champs title

The coach has tweaked the squad since they last played in Hong Kong.

Springbok Sevens coach Philip Snyman has named a 14-man squad for the remainder of the Sevens World Championship, with tournaments to come in Valladolid and Bordeaux.

The Blitzboks are hoping to add the World Championship trophy to the world series trophy they picked up a few weeks go.

Already, the Blitzboks have played one tournament (of the three) of the World Championship, in Hong Kong, where they won the title for the first time.

Backline players Dewald Human and Gino Cupido have been included in the squad that will travel to Europe on Sunday to compete in the final two World Championship tournaments.

The duo missed out on the Hong Kong tournament due to injury, but they have recovered and will have a specific role to play on tour, Snyman said on Thursday.

“It is great to be able to select from a big squad for our final two tournaments, as we only have Christie Grobbelaar (calf), Nabo Sokoyi (shoulder) and Zander Reynders (shoulder) out of contention,” said Snyman.

“I had some tough decisions to make but opted for Dewald as an extra flyhalf option given the back-to-back tournaments, while Gino replaces Donavan Don at centre, where we are looking for a bit more height in the midfield and a slight change in approach in that position.

“I have to compliment and mention our medical team who again did an excellent job to have so many players fit, ready and in contention for selection.”

Human and Shilton van Wyk look set to reach 35 tournaments when the Blitzboks arrive in Bordeaux for the second tournament of the trip.

“That is a benchmark in our team, so it will be a special moment for both, something that will be shared by all, as well as those who did not make the squad,” said Snyman. “The guys that stay behind deserve a lot of credit for their hard work as well.”

The Blitzboks will face Great Britain, Kenya and Australia in Pool A at Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid next week.

“We know there is a target on our back in every match we play, so need to be ready. We saw in Hong Kong how easy you can trip up if not ready from the very first game, so made the necessary changes in our approach to prevent a slow start,” said Snyman.

South Africa’s Pool A fixtures (SA times):

Friday 29 May:

12:34pm: Great Britain

5:08pm: Kenya

Saturday, 29 May

1:23pm: Australia

Springbok Sevens squad: Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser (capt), Zain Davids, Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, Quewin Nortje, Sebastiaan Jobb, David Brits, Tristan Leyds, Jayden Nell, Gino Cupido