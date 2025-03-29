Rugby

Blitzboks’ Hong Kong curse continues

29 Mar 2025

The Blitzboks suffered two defeats to miss out on a spot in the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Sevens. Picture: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images.

The Blitzboks failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens after losing their final pool match to New Zealand on Saturday.

Having beaten Uruguay 40-7 before losing 26-7 to Australia on Friday, the Springbok Sevens needed at least a narrow defeat to sneak into the playoffs.

But a 17-7 loss to their arch-rivals saw them miss out.

The Blitzboks, looking to win the Hong Kong Sevens title for the first time in 30 attempts, were unable to capitalise on a couple of attacking opportunities in the first five minutes of the match, with the New Zealanders counter-rucking well to win a penalty when under big pressure.

The All Blacks Sevens then took charge when Cody Vai bounced off a defender to score in the left-hand corner and Dylan Collier went over for a converted try to make it 12-0 at the break.

New Zealand extended their lead to 17 points three minutes into the second half when Amanaki Nicole handed off Ricardo Duarttee on his way to the tryline,

Donavan Don finally got the Blitzboks on the board in the final play of the game, but it was too little, too late.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

