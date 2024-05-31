Blitzboks edged by Ireland in opening game of Sevens Grand Final in Madrid

The SA Sevens team still have to play New Zealand and Fiji, and will need to win both to advance to the semi-finals.

South Africa’s Impi Visser gets tackled by an Irish player during their match at the Sevens tournament in Madrid on Friday. Picture: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Blitzboks’ ambitions of going through the World Rugby Sevens Grand Final taking place in Madrid this weekend unbeaten were dashed in their opening game on Friday, leaving Philip Snyman’s men with a mountain to climb to feature in the knockout rounds.

The SA Sevens team, who’ve had a disappointing year of results and also changed coaches midway through the series, lost 26-21 to Ireland on Friday afternoon, after giving up a 14-point lead at one stage.

Heartbreak for Blitzboks

Ireland will be counting their lucky stars after scoring the winning try several minutes after time was up on the clock.

South Africa’s first half tries were scored by Tiaan Pretorius and Tristan Leyds before Quewin Nortje got the third in the second half.

Ireland scored four tries, through Terry Kennedy, in the first half, and then by Zac Ward and Gavin Mullin, whose second try came in the final move of the game after the South Africans had lost the ball and then been penalised.

The Blitzboks, who are hoping to build momentum and confidence at this final tournament of the year before moving on to an Olympics qualifier in Monaco next month, will next face New Zealand in a must-win game for both teams on Saturday at 12.44pm. The Sevens All Blacks lost 26-28 to Fiji.

Snyman’s team also still have to face Fiji on Saturday.