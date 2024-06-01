Kiwis land knockout blow to Blitzboks

The Blitzboks will face Fiji, unbeaten after a win against New Zealand and draw with Ireland, in their final pool game at 3.49pm.

The Blitzboks lost 33-24 to New Zealand to end their cup title hopes in Madrid. Picture: @Blitzboks/X

New Zealand scored two quickfire tries to hand the Blitzboks another late defeat and end their cup title hopes at the Madrid Sevens on Saturday.

Scores from Moses Leo and Leroy Carter helped secured a 33-24 win for the Kiwis against South Africa. Going into the game on the back of a pool opening loss to Ireland, the South Africans needed to win to give themselves a chance of progressing into the semi-finals.

A tough first half saw the Blitzboks lose Tiaan Pretorius, Impi Visser and Tristan Leyds to yellow cards for dangerous tackles.

Despite playing most of the opening period with reduced numbers, SA were just 14-10 down at half time, with Christie Grobbelaar and Quewin Nortje dotting down for the men from the Republic.

Selvyn Davids touched down from a Grobbelaar break to give the Blitzboks the lead at the start of the second half, and Nortje grabbed a second score to give the Blitzboks hope of a sensational victory.

However, the New Zealanders crossed the whitewash from inside their own 22 to regain the lead with seconds to play, before sealing the win with a try after the full-time hooter.

The Blitzboks will face Fiji, unbeaten after a win against New Zealand and draw with Ireland, in their final pool game at 3.49pm.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.