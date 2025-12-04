Rugby

Blitzboks looking to restore pride at Cape Town Sevens tournament

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

4 December 2025

The SA team will be looking to improve after last week's disappointing showing in the Dubai Sevens.

Sevens players in Cape Town

The men’s captains pose for a picture at the Castle ahead of this weekend’s Cape Town Sevens tournament. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks will be looking to put pride back in the South African Sevens jersey when they run out at their home tournament, the Cape Town Sevens, this weekend.

It is the second event of the new-format World Rugby Sevens Series, following last weekend’s opener in Dubai.

The SA Sevens team failed to make much of an impact at the tournament, where they have won multiple titles, crashing to a fifth-place finish. They beat France in pool play but lost to Argentina and Fiji, and had to settle for playing for the minor places.

They then beat Great Britain and then Spain to finish fifth.

Opportunity to set record right

Ricardo Duarttee said the Blitzboks now had an opportunity to make up for their poor start to the season.

“We regrouped on Sunday already after the disappointment of Saturday, as one could see on our day two results,” said Duarttee after the team arrived in Cape Town from Dubai.

“It hurts that we dropped results to Fiji and Argentina in our pool, but we came back on Sunday to get some belief back.

“This weekend, we have another chance to redeem ourselves and I cannot wait for that.”

The Blitzboks won last year’s tournament in Cape Town but face stiff opposition in the coming days.

Philip Snyman’s team are up against Fiji (12.44pm), Dubai champions, New Zealand (4pm) and Great Britain (7.41pm) in pool play Saturday.

“The squad is very determined to right the wrongs from Dubai,” added Duarttee, a 20-tournament Blitzbok said.

“Cape Town is just such a special place to play at. There is a massive feeling of excitement for the weekend.

“We need to put some pride back in the Springbok Sevens jersey and where better than right here. There is no place like the Cape Town Stadium on the weekend of the Sevens.”

New player in the mix

The Blitzboks will hope for a big crowd to cheer them on.

“We need our supporters to come and celebrate our only opportunity to play at home with us. See you there,” said Duarttee.

Meanwhile, the Blitzboks squad for the tournament features new player Nabo Sokoyi.

The 23-year-old, born in Upington and schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, will take the place of Mfundo Ndhlovu in the only change to the squad that featured in Dubai.

Ndhlovu has signed with a United Rugby Championship franchise and will join them in January, which has handed Sokoyi, a former Bulls age group player, his big opportunity.

Squad for Cape Town Sevens:

Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser (capt), Zain Davids, Ricardo Duarttee, Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Nabo Sokoyi, Shilton van Wyk, Donavan Don, David Brits, Zander Reynders, Tristan Leyds

