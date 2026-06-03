Blitzboks ready for Bordeaux: All the pool fixtures

Donavan Don has replaced Dewald Human in the squad after Human sustained a knee injury in Spain last week.

Rising Blitzbok player Jayden Nell says he feels comfortable in the side just months after his debut, as the national team brace for the final World Championship event in Bordeaux.

The Blitzboks won the World Series after claiming four out of six titles. They then went on to win the first World Championship event in Hong Kong, but they lost to Australia in the final at the second leg in Spain last weekend.

Still, they lead the table with 38 points. While just two points ahead of Argentina, the SA squad have an eight-point lead over third-placed Australia and will feel confident about winning the World Championship title.

Blitzboks prepare for Bordeaux

Nell, 22, joined the Blitzboks in 2023, but a rash of injuries curtailed his early opportunities, with only two appearances for the Springbok Sevens ‘A’ side until his debut for the senior team in New York in March.

“We know what to do and it all boils down to how we play together as a team,” Nell said.

“We have seen this year that if the guys do that, we are a tough team to beat.”

The outside back in fifteens is enjoying a productive run as a Blitzbok forward and scored his first try against Spain in last weekend’s tense quarter-final as the South Africans rallied late to break Spanish hearts in Valladolid.

“Only when we watched the review, I realised along with most of the other guys that it was my first try, so I asked them to please celebrate with me whenever I score my second,” Nell said.

This could come at any time this weekend against pool opponents Great Britain, Kenya or Fiji, but Nell said the focus would not be on scoring another try, but rather to “stay in the moment” as that would determine a positive outcome.

Donavan Don returns

Meanwhile, Donavan Don has joined the Blitzbok squad in Bordeaux following the knee injury sustained by Dewald Human in Spain, which prompted the playmaker’s return to South Africa.

His arrival boosts the squad to 14 players again, with coach Philip Snyman to make a call on Thursday on which 13 players will form part of the final tournament squad.

Blitzbok pool fixtures in Bordeaux

Friday 5 June:

3.06pm: Great Britain

8.36pm: Kenya

Saturday 6 June:

11.06am: Fiji