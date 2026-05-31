Blitzboks set up Sevens final against Australia after downing Argentina

The Blitzboks are into their second straight Sevens World Championship final, after winning the first event in Hong Kong last month.

The Blitzboks produced a strong second-half performance to come from behind and beat Argentina 19-7 in their Spain Sevens semifinal in Valladolid on Sunday, setting up a final against Australia later in the day (kick-off 4.26pm).

It is the second of three HSBC SVNS World Championship events, with the Blitzboks winning the first in Hong Kong last month, and they will now be looking to clinch the second, ahead of the third event in Bordeaux, France next weekend.

Regardless of what happens in the final, the Blitzboks will stay top of the log going into the final event of the season, which will give them a great chance of adding the championship to the series title they picked up earlier this year.

In the match it was a good start from the Blitzboks, and after working their way up field into the Argentina 22m, the ball went wide and Sebastiaan Jobb went over in the corner after just two minutes.

But Argentina hit straight back as they attacked from the kick-off, breaking into the Blitzboks 22m and Santiago Vera Feld went over next to the uprights for the converted score to take a 7-5 lead in the fourth minute.

Stopped short

The Blitzboks almost retook the lead on the halftime hooter when Selvyn Davids hit a gap and broke up field, but a desperate tackle from Pedro de Haro, clinging to his jersey, stopped him just short.

The second half started as the first ended, with the Blitzboks almost going ahead as Quewin Nortje made the break this time, but he was hunted down by Marcos Moneta and tackled short of the line.

A wonderful solo effort from Ricardo Duarttee, stepping and weaving his way through the Argentinian defence, finally put the Blitzboks ahead in the 11th minute, with him converting his score to make it 12-7.

With time ticking down the Blitzboks kept hold of the ball and earned a penalty in the Argentina 22m, where they chose to scrum and attacked, getting close and Ryan Oosthuizen went over to seal the win

In the first semifinal Australia beat Fiji 21-14 in an entertaining back and forth encounter to secure their place in the final.

Scorers

Blitzboks: Tries – Sebastiaan Jobb, Ricardo Duarttee, Ryan Oosthuizen; Conversions – Duarttee (2)

Argentina: Try – Santiago Vera Feld; Conversion – Vera Feld