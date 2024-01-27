Blitzboks through to Perth quarters

The Blitzboks will face Fiji in the quarterfinal.

The Blitzboks progressed to the Perth Sevens cup quarter-finals despite a loss to Argentina in the Pool A decider on Saturday.

The South Africans had already booked their place in the knockout stages after convincing wins against Canada and Spain on day one, but were outclassed by the series leaders in a 19-5 defeat at HBF Park.

The men in green struck first when Quewin Nortje went over in the left corner for the opening try, after Argentina’s German Schulz saw yellow, but the South Americans took a 14-5 lead into half time thanks to tries from Joaquin Pellandini and Rodrigo Isgro. Pellandini added the extras.

SA tried to force things on attack after the break, before Ricardo Duarttee made a brave tackle on Marcos Moneta out wide to keep Sandile Ngcobo’s charges in the fight, but Moneta later finished off an excellent set-piece move to put the result beyond doubt.

The Blitzboks will face old rivals Fiji, the top team from Pool C, in the second cup quarter-final at 1pm on Saturday.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.