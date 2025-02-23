Rugby

Blitzboks to face Fiji in Vancouver semis

23 Feb 2025

The Blitzboks take on Fiji in the second semi-final at 10:52am SA time.

Blitzboks

The Blitzboks have progressed to the semifinals of the Vancouver Sevens. Picture: Will Russell/Getty Images

The Blitzboks beat Australia in their Canada Sevens Cup quarter-final to set up a semi-final with Fiji.

The 17-14 win was sweet revenge for Philip Snyman’s side, who suffered a controversial 17-12 extra-time defeat to the Australians in the Perth semi-finals when several refereeing decisions went against them.

This time round, tries by Ronald Brown, Ryan Oosthuizen and Shilton van Wyk gave the Blitzboks a 17-0 lead and while Australia hit back with two tries, it wasn’t enough.

The Blitzboks take on Fiji (who blanked Great Britain 24-0) in the second semi-final at 10:52am SA time on Sunday following the clash between Spain and Argentina.

The Cup final is scheduled for 3:05am SA time on Monday.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

