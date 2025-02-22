Rugby

Blitzboks close in on quarters in Vancouver

By sarugbymag

22 Feb 2025

Selvyn Davids

Co-captain Selvyn Davids was one of the try scorers as the Blitzboks beat Ireland at the Vancouver Sevens. Picture: Blitzboks/X

Co-captain Selvyn Davids scored one of four tries as the Blitzboks sank Ireland to edge closer to the Canada Sevens quarter-finals on Saturday.

Scores from Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Ricardo Duarttee and Sebastiaan Jobb helped the South Africans claim a 28-7 win and continue their perfect start to the tournament, following a 12-10 result against New Zealand in their opening Pool B fixture at BC Place.

Tries either side of half time from Quewin Nortje and Ronald Brown, and a conversion from Davids, were enough for Philip Snyman’s charges to edge the Kiwis, who hit back with Tone Ng Shiu and Andrew Knewstubb each dotting down. 

Against Ireland, Davids gave the Blitzboks the perfect start when the playmaker crossed the whitewash from the kick-off, and Soyizwapi followed minutes later – both tries converted by Brown – before a converted Josh Kenny on the stroke of half time.

Duarttee added the extras to his own touchdown while Donavan Don split the uprights following Jobb’s score after the restart to secure an emphatic win for Snyman’s men. 

The Blitzboks will now refocus for their final pool clash against Australia at 9:36pm on Saturday.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

