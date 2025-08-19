Bok boss Rassie Erasmus names new-look team to face Wallabies in Cape Town

The Boks will go into the game on the back of a surprise 38-22 defeat at Ellis Park last Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a new-look team to take on the Australian Wallabies in the second Rugby Championship Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

This, after the Boks suffered a surprise 38-22 defeat to the Wallabies at Ellis Park last weekend.

Jesse Kriel will captain the side in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, Edwill van der Merwe and Pieter-Steph du Toit are also out because of injury.

Handre Pollard is back in the team at flyhalf, while Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende return after injury absences last weekend.

Canan Moodie will also get a chance on the wing, while Willie le Roux is back in the mix at fullback, with both Damian Willemse and Aphelele Fassi missing out this week.

Up front, Jean-Luc du Preez will play eighthman, with Jasper Wiese still suspended, and be supported in the loose trio by veteran Franco Mostert and Marco van Staden, while there are two new locks in RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje.

Last week’s starting locks, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, will play off the bench, which now boasts a number of experienced campaigners.

Thomas du Toit will pack down at tighthead prop, with Wilco Louw also shifting to the bench.

Rookie Marnus van der Merwe replaces Bongi Mbonambi as the impact hooker, while Erasmus has opted for a six-two split between forwards and backs. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is among the replacements.

In total, there are 10 changes to the side that lost last weekend, with only five starters from that match retaining their places — Kriel, Grant Williams, Van Staden, Malcolm Marx and new vice captain Ox Nche.

Springbok team to face Australia in Cape Town:

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Jean-Luc du Preez, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu