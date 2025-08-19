Bok ‘bomb squad’ is back as Erasmus rings the changes for second Wallabies Test

The Springboks have gone back to the 'bomb squad' to help them get back to winning ways against the Wallabies after a surprise defeat against the men from Down Under.

The feared “bomb squad” is back!

Following last Saturday’s second half implosion by the Springboks – having led 22-0 at one stage against the Wallabies at Ellis Park to lose 38-22 – coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to his starting XV and picked a “bomb squad” with six forwards and two backs for the second Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Cape Town on Saturday.

While there are several new faces in the starting team, mainly due to the unavailability of injured players Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe, the bench now also packs a real punch, with the likes of Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith and Cobus Reinach to give guidance and provide leadership later on.

But, young, rising stars Marnus van der Merwe (for Bongi Mbonambi), Boan Venter and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will bring energy and some X-factor to the match as well.

In the starting team, Cheslin Kolbe slots in for Arendse, Canan Moodie replaces Van der Merwe, Jean-Luc du Preez comes in at No 8 for Kolisi and Franco Mostert gets the nod at flank for Du Toit.

Other changes

Other changes see Handre Pollard back at flyhalf, for Manie Libbok, Damian de Allende returns to inside centre to partner Jesse Kriel, who has been named captain for the match in the absence of Kolisi, while experienced fullback Willie le Roux makes his first appearance since running on for his 100th cap against Italy in Gqeberha last month.

Aphelele Fassi, who started last weekend, and Damian Willemse, miss out completely this week.

In the forwards Thomas du Toit comes in at tighthead prop, while a new second row partnership sees RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje link up.

“We lost four players to injury last weekend, which obviously had an impact on a few of our selections, but we also know where we went wrong against Australia last week, so we made a few changes that we believe will offer us what we need for this game,” explained Erasmus.

“Damian and Cheslin have also recovered from their injuries, and with their experience and knowledge of the Wallabies, it was a logical choice to recall them.

“We are determined to get things right this week. We are pleased with this squad, and we are all aligned on what we have to do to lift our standards this week.”

Must win

It is a must-win match for the Boks, as a second straight loss would leave the fate of the Rugby Championship firmly out of their hands heading on a two match tour of New Zealand.

The All Backs are favourites to pick up a second bonus point win over Los Pumas in Argentina, so it is imperative for the Boks to get back to winning ways, so that they can take some momentum into their tour and keep pace with their biggest rivals.

Although the Wallabies haven’t won in Cape Town since 1992, streaks are meant to be broken as they showed by winning at Ellis Park for the first time in the professional era, and first time since 1963.

“We don’t believe in previous records and Australia showed last week that it is insignificant, so we are under no illusions that this match is going to be another proper grind,” said Erasmus.

“They also showed that they can fight until the end, so it will be vital for us to give everything until the final whistle this weekend. This match is essential for us to get our campaign on track, and we all realise the importance of ensuring that we do not make the same mistakes as last week.”

Springbok team to face Australia in Cape Town:

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Jean-Luc du Preez, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu